West Bengal's Election Helpline: Ensuring Fair Campaigns

The Election Commission has introduced a dedicated helpline and email service for West Bengal voters. The initiative, announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, aims to address law and order issues during elections.

The toll-free helpline, 18003450008, will be operational around the clock. Additionally, voters can lodge complaints via the email wbfreeandfairpolls@gmail.com.

All grievances are directed to the Chief Electoral Officer's office for timely action. This measure ensures free, fair, and peaceful elections, which are scheduled with voting on April 23 and 29 and counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)