NCC, NIELIT Launch Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme for Cadets

In a significant move to strengthen India’s cyber resilience and digital preparedness among youth, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), in partnership with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), has launched a nationwide Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme.

The initiative, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in the presence of DG NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats and DG NIELIT Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, aims to equip lakhs of NCC cadets with critical skills in cyber awareness, digital hygiene, and practical cyber defence.

Building a Cyber-Aware Generation

As India rapidly digitises under flagship programmes like Digital India, the need for a cyber-aware population has become increasingly urgent. With rising cyber threats—from data breaches to online fraud—officials say empowering young citizens with foundational and advanced cyber skills is essential for national security and societal resilience.

The newly launched programme is designed to address this gap by creating a structured, scalable training framework that blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience.

Two-Tier Training Model

The programme will be implemented in two distinct stages, ensuring both broad outreach and specialised skill development.

Stage 1: Cyber Security Awareness ProgrammeThe first phase is a 15-hour online module open to all NCC cadets across the country. Delivered through the NIELIT Digital University platform, it focuses on essential digital literacy, safe internet practices, cyber hygiene, and awareness of common cyber threats.

This stage aims to build a strong foundational understanding of cyber safety, ensuring that cadets are equipped to navigate the digital world responsibly and securely.

Stage 2: Cyber Defender ProgrammeThe second phase is a more intensive 60-hour offline training programme, available to selected cadets through a merit-based screening process.

This advanced module will provide hands-on training, real-world simulations, and exposure to cyber security tools and techniques. Participants will learn how to identify vulnerabilities, respond to cyber incidents, and apply defensive strategies in practical scenarios.

Creating Grassroots Cyber Ambassadors

A key objective of the initiative is to develop a network of trained NCC Cyber Cadets who can act as digital ambassadors within their communities. These cadets will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about cyber safety, promoting responsible online behaviour, and supporting local cyber security initiatives.

Experts believe this grassroots approach could significantly enhance public awareness, especially in semi-urban and rural areas where digital adoption is rising rapidly but awareness remains limited.

Aligning with National Digital Priorities

The programme is closely aligned with the government’s broader digital and skilling agenda, including Digital India and the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). By integrating cyber security training into youth development programmes like NCC, the initiative bridges the gap between national policy and grassroots implementation.

Officials note that such collaborations between defence-oriented youth organisations and technology institutions represent a new model for capacity building—combining discipline, technical expertise, and civic responsibility.

Strengthening India’s Cyber Ecosystem

With cyber threats evolving in complexity and scale, building a skilled and aware workforce is becoming a strategic priority. Initiatives like the NCC-NIELIT programme not only prepare individuals for future careers in cyber security but also contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.

As India continues to expand its digital footprint, the success of such programmes could play a crucial role in safeguarding citizens, institutions, and critical infrastructure—starting with the country’s youth.