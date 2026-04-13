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Tragedy at the Frontlines: Red Cross Under Fire

The International Committee of the Red Cross expresses grave concern over attacks on medical workers in Lebanon following deadly strikes on a Red Cross center and the loss of a volunteer. The strikes add to the escalating tensions and humanitarian crisis linked to the conflict involving Israeli forces and the Hezbollah group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:00 IST
Tragedy at the Frontlines: Red Cross Under Fire
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In a concerning development, the International Committee of the Red Cross has highlighted the dangerous situation for medical workers in Lebanon, which reached a critical point after a fatal attack on a Red Cross center. On Monday, a strike alleged to be carried out by Israel claimed the life of one individual and damaged Red Cross vehicles, according to Lebanon's state news agency.

The incident in Tyre district marks a severe blow to humanitarian efforts, following the death of Lebanese Red Cross volunteer Hassan Badawi. Badawi, having served since 2022, succumbed to injuries from an Israeli drone strike in the Bint Jbeil district, with intense fighting preventing his burial in his home village.

As Israel advances its military campaigns, the loss of life and serious impediments to humanitarian aid underscore the precarious conditions for civilians. Agnes Dhur of the ICRC in Lebanon emphasized the need to protect humanitarian and medical personnel, warning of drastic consequences for civilians reliant on their services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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