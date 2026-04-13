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Strike on Red Cross Raises Concerns Over Medical Worker Safety

The International Committee of the Red Cross expressed concern over attacks on medical personnel in Lebanon following a deadly strike on a Red Cross center and the death of a volunteer. Tensions remain high as conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues, impacting humanitarian staff and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:08 IST
Strike on Red Cross Raises Concerns Over Medical Worker Safety
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The International Committee of the Red Cross has voiced deep concerns regarding the safety of medical workers in Lebanon. This follows a fatal strike on a Red Cross center on Monday and the death of a volunteer the previous day.

The deadly strike, reported by Lebanon's state news agency to have been carried out by Israel, hit a Red Cross center in Tyre. However, Israel's military stated that the intended target was a 'Hezbollah terrorist,' and investigations are ongoing into collateral damage to Red Cross facilities.

Hassan Badawi, a volunteer with the Lebanese Red Cross since 2022, was the latest victim, killed by an Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil. His death highlights the escalating dangers faced by humanitarian workers amid ongoing hostilities, which have already claimed over 2,000 lives in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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