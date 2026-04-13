Web of Deceit: Scam Promising Government Jobs Unravels
An FIR was lodged against 13 individuals for allegedly defrauding ten people of Rs 1.54 crore with false promises of government jobs. The prime suspect, Satish Wankhede, claimed strong ties with senior officials to gain victims' trust, even issuing fake appointment letters. The police continue to investigate.
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- India
An elaborate job scam has surfaced, with Mumbai Police filing an FIR against 13 individuals accused of defrauding ten people out of Rs 1.54 crore. Victims were misled with promises of secure government positions, and the police have launched a manhunt as all suspected culprits remain absconding.
The scheme's alleged mastermind, identified as Satish Wankhede, leveraged personal connections to entice the complainant, a contractor from Charkop. Wankhede presented himself as having influential contacts within government circles and pledged jobs in departments like State Excise and Thane Municipal Corporation, demanding substantial payments.
Nine victims were issued bogus appointment letters via WhatsApp, creating an illusion of authenticity. As the ruse crumbled, the duped parties sought police intervention. Officials fear the extent of the swindle could expand, urging other affected people to come forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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