Rajasthan's Election Standoff: Dotasra Challenges Delay

In a sharp criticism of the BJP-led Rajasthan government, Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, on Monday accused it of delaying local elections without a valid basis. Dotasra made this claim in a post on X, pointing out that the state had cited eight reasons to defer the elections in its petition to the Jaipur bench of the high court.

The Congress leader argued that the state government's reasons were illogical and merely a way to shirk its accountability. Despite a high court deadline of April 15 for the elections, the government has not met this timeline, Dotasra said, calling the grounds for delay 'baseless.' He accused the BJP government of undermining democratic principles in Rajasthan.

Dotasra emphasized constitutional mandates, citing Articles 243E and 243U, which require timely elections for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies. He also questioned the state government's claims of staff shortages, noting previous successful elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Congress leader alleged that issues like the OBC Commission report were pretexts for further delays.