Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

Three members of Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were sentenced to life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for conspiring to wage war against India. The trio planned terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge Jainendra Kumar Pandey also imposed fines on Mushiruddin, Minhaz, and Tauheed, with Minhaz and Mushiruddin being fined Rs 1.42 lakh each, while Tauheed was fined Rs 85,000. The prosecution detailed a larger conspiracy to recruit members and carry out bombings, with particular focus on Lucknow.

The investigation, sparked by an intelligence report, revealed a plot to recruit youths for Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. Explosives and weapons were seized from Minhaz's Lucknow residence during a raid. Further legal proceedings against the other accused continue, as the NIA case involved 42 witnesses and extensive documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)