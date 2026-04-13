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Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India

A National Investigation Agency court sentenced three Ansar Ghazwatul Hind operatives to life for conspiring to wage war against India and plotting attacks in Uttar Pradesh. They planned to recruit members and execute bombings, especially in Lucknow. The investigation, which began in July 2021, was comprehensive and detailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:00 IST
Life Imprisonment for Three Al Qaeda Affiliates in India
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Three members of Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were sentenced to life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for conspiring to wage war against India. The trio planned terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge Jainendra Kumar Pandey also imposed fines on Mushiruddin, Minhaz, and Tauheed, with Minhaz and Mushiruddin being fined Rs 1.42 lakh each, while Tauheed was fined Rs 85,000. The prosecution detailed a larger conspiracy to recruit members and carry out bombings, with particular focus on Lucknow.

The investigation, sparked by an intelligence report, revealed a plot to recruit youths for Ansar Ghazwatul Hind. Explosives and weapons were seized from Minhaz's Lucknow residence during a raid. Further legal proceedings against the other accused continue, as the NIA case involved 42 witnesses and extensive documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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