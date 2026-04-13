Tensions Surge as U.S. Blockades Iranian Ports

Tensions have escalated as the U.S. military initiated a blockade on ships departing Iran's ports, following President Donald Trump's announcement. Tehran has threatened retaliation against its Gulf neighbors after weekend negotiations to resolve the conflict faltered. The disruption caused oil prices to surge over $100 per barrel.

President Trump confirmed Iranian attempts to negotiate but maintained that he would veto any deal permitting Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He emphasized the imperative of preventing global extortion and maintaining a strong stance against the use of nuclear armament.

The blockade, enforced impartially on vessels from all nations entering or leaving Iranian ports, adds to the strain on the ceasefire and global energy security. NATO allies have avoided involvement in the confrontation while advocating for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)