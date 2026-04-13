Left Menu

Hezbollah Chief Calls for Cancellation of Lebanon-Israel Talks

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has urged the Lebanese government to cancel upcoming talks with Israel in Washington, labeling them as futile. Instead, he reaffirmed the group's commitment to resisting Israeli actions against Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanon's foreign minister remains focused on pursuing a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:34 IST
Hezbollah Chief Calls for Cancellation of Lebanon-Israel Talks
Hezbollah
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has called on the Lebanese government to cancel a scheduled meeting between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors set to take place in Washington on Tuesday. In a televised address, Qassem denounced the talks as pointless and reiterated the armed group's intention to resist Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's foreign minister has stated that the government will use Tuesday's face-to-face negotiations to advocate for a ceasefire in the conflict. The minister emphasized that the talks present an opportunity for diplomatic resolution, despite Qassem's criticism.

The situation underscores the internal tensions within Lebanese political circles concerning engaging in diplomatic discussions with Israel. While Hezbollah maintains a firm stance on resistance, the Lebanese government seems inclined to pursue dialogue in hopes of achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

Tensions Rise as U.S. Enforces Blockade on Iranian Ports

 Global
2
Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

Tensions Surge: US Blockades Iran, Ceasefire Talks Falter

 United States
3
Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

Taming the Flames: Noida's Police Control Unrest and Restore Order

 India
4
Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

Anthropic's Frontier AI Model Mythos Sparks Controversy with Government

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026