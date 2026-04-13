Hezbollah Chief Calls for Cancellation of Lebanon-Israel Talks

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has called on the Lebanese government to cancel a scheduled meeting between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors set to take place in Washington on Tuesday. In a televised address, Qassem denounced the talks as pointless and reiterated the armed group's intention to resist Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's foreign minister has stated that the government will use Tuesday's face-to-face negotiations to advocate for a ceasefire in the conflict. The minister emphasized that the talks present an opportunity for diplomatic resolution, despite Qassem's criticism.

The situation underscores the internal tensions within Lebanese political circles concerning engaging in diplomatic discussions with Israel. While Hezbollah maintains a firm stance on resistance, the Lebanese government seems inclined to pursue dialogue in hopes of achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)