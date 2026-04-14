Tragedy on the High Seas: Teen Charged in Stepsister's Death
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder and aggravated sexual abuse of his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship. The case was sealed until recently, and the suspect remains free under supervision. The family seeks justice amid complex emotional challenges.
- Country:
- Chile
A shocking crime has unfolded aboard a Carnival Cruise ship, where a 16-year-old boy stands accused of murdering his 18-year-old stepsister. The US Justice Department disclosed charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse, previously hidden by court order.
The incident occurred last November aboard the Carnival Horizon, with the victim, Anna Kepner, found dead in their shared cabin. Her father released a statement, expressing faith in the justice system but also concern over the suspect remaining free under the care of family.
The tragedy highlights the challenges of prosecuting juveniles in federal court. Despite the severity of allegations, the teen pleaded not guilty. Notably, judicial procedures and identities were initially concealed due to the suspect's age.