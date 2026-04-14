Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: Russia's Role in Middle East Peace

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underscored the urgency of preventing further hostilities in the Middle East during a conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Monday.

Lavrov emphasized that there is no military solution to the crisis, confirming Russia's dedication to facilitating a peaceful resolution, Russia's Foreign Ministry noted in a statement.

The conversation included Araqchi's account of recent U.S.-Iranian talks in Pakistan, which unfortunately did not yield a resolution.