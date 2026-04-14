Diplomatic Efforts Intensify: Russia's Role in Middle East Peace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized preventing renewed hostilities in the Middle East during a discussion with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi. Lavrov reiterated Russia's commitment to aiding in a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis. Talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan recently failed to produce a solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:34 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underscored the urgency of preventing further hostilities in the Middle East during a conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Monday.
Lavrov emphasized that there is no military solution to the crisis, confirming Russia's dedication to facilitating a peaceful resolution, Russia's Foreign Ministry noted in a statement.
The conversation included Araqchi's account of recent U.S.-Iranian talks in Pakistan, which unfortunately did not yield a resolution.
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