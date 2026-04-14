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BYD Fire Alert: Shenzhen Incident Highlights Unique EV Challenges

A fire broke out in a parking garage used for 'test and scrapped vehicles' by electric vehicle maker BYD in Shenzhen, China. The fire was extinguished with no casualties reported. Meanwhile, BYD shares were slightly down. Experts note EV fires pose distinct challenges compared to traditional vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:02 IST
BYD Fire Alert: Shenzhen Incident Highlights Unique EV Challenges
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A fire incident occurred at an electric vehicle parking garage belonging to BYD in Shenzhen's industrial park on Tuesday morning.

The space housed 'test and scrapped vehicles.' Fortunately, the blaze was quickly contained, with no injuries reported, according to a statement released by the company.

Located in Shenzhen's Pingshan district, BYD has its global headquarters in this southern Chinese city. The local fire department confirmed the incident after the company's shares dipped 0.6% at 0208 GMT. Experts indicate that electric vehicle fires are notably more challenging due to their unique combustion characteristics.

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