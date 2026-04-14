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Blaze in BYD Electric Vehicle Garage Ignites Safety Concerns

BYD experienced a fire outbreak at a Shenzhen parking garage used for test and scrapped vehicles. The blaze, which resulted in no casualties, was promptly extinguished. Despite a dip in BYD shares, the incident raises safety concerns about electric vehicle fires, known for their persistence and difficult containment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:31 IST
Blaze in BYD Electric Vehicle Garage Ignites Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire erupted in a BYD parking garage in Shenzhen's industrial park on Tuesday morning, designated for test and scrapped vehicles. The blaze has been extinguished without any casualties, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

While the cause remains under investigation, user-generated videos verified by Reuters depicted thick black smoke and flames engulfing a large section of a multi-storey building. Fire trucks and police were promptly deployed to the scene.

The incident highlights safety challenges unique to electric vehicles, which experts note burn differently than traditional cars, often with lasting fires that are difficult to douse due to the risk of reignition.

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