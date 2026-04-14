NZ Tourism Surges Toward Full Recovery in International Visitor Arrivals

New Zealand’s tourism sector is accelerating toward a full post-pandemic recovery, with newly released data showing a sharp rise in international visitor arrivals, driven by strong demand from key markets including China and Australia.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has welcomed the latest figures from Stats NZ, describing them as clear evidence of renewed global confidence in New Zealand as a premier travel destination.

“Our tourism sector continues its strong upward trajectory,” Ms Upston said. “In February 2026 alone, more than 408,000 international visitors arrived in New Zealand — an increase of over 53,000 compared to the same month last year. This is a powerful signal that global travellers are returning in force.”

Tourism Rebounds to 92% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Annual figures reinforce the strength of the recovery. In the year ending February 2026, total overseas visitor arrivals reached 3.58 million, marking an increase of 229,000 visitors year-on-year. This brings New Zealand’s tourism sector to 92% of its pre-COVID peak levels recorded in December 2019 — a critical benchmark for the industry.

The rebound reflects sustained government efforts to revive tourism, alongside improved global travel conditions and targeted policy changes aimed at easing entry for international visitors.

China Market Surges with Triple-Digit Growth

One of the most striking developments is the rapid resurgence of Chinese tourism, particularly during the Chinese New Year period.

Visitor arrivals from China surged by 41,700 in February 2026 compared to February 2025, representing an extraordinary 214% increase. Industry experts attribute this sharp growth to both pent-up travel demand and recent policy reforms that have simplified travel procedures.

Key among these reforms is the expansion of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) system, which now allows eligible travellers from China and Pacific nations to enter New Zealand via Australia without requiring a full visa.

“These changes are making travel easier and more accessible,” Ms Upston said. “We are seeing more Chinese visitors choosing New Zealand for its unique landscapes, culture, and hospitality — particularly during major holiday periods like Chinese New Year.”

Australia Remains the Backbone of Tourism

Australia continues to be New Zealand’s largest and most stable visitor market. In the year to February 2026, 1.54 million Australian visitors travelled to New Zealand — an increase of 123,000 compared to the previous year.

The strong performance of the trans-Tasman travel corridor highlights the importance of regional connectivity and close economic ties, which remain vital to sustaining tourism growth.

Economic Impact: Jobs, Businesses, and Regional Growth

The surge in visitor numbers is translating directly into economic benefits across the country. Tourism is one of New Zealand’s key export sectors, supporting thousands of businesses and jobs — particularly in regional communities heavily reliant on visitor spending.

“International tourism plays a crucial role in our broader economic strategy,” Ms Upston said. “More visitors mean more customers for our businesses, stronger local economies, and increased employment opportunities across the hospitality and tourism sectors.”

The government has actively supported the sector through:

Increased funding for global marketing campaigns , promoting New Zealand as a year-round destination

Strengthened international partnerships , particularly in high-growth markets

Policy reforms like NZeTA expansion, aimed at reducing travel barriers

Momentum Builds Despite Emerging Challenges

While the outlook remains positive, the Government acknowledges emerging risks, including the potential impact of global fuel price volatility on travel costs and airline operations.

“The effects of the fuel crisis are yet to fully materialise,” Ms Upston noted. “We are closely monitoring the situation and working with tourism operators to ensure New Zealand remains an attractive, accessible, and safe destination.”

A Sector Regaining Confidence

Industry stakeholders say the latest data reflects not just recovery, but renewed confidence in New Zealand’s tourism brand. With its reputation for natural beauty, sustainability, and high-quality visitor experiences, the country is well-positioned to compete globally.

The steady return of international travellers — particularly from high-value markets — signals a shift from recovery to growth, with opportunities to further expand tourism’s contribution to GDP.

“As more visitors choose New Zealand for their holidays, we are seeing the benefits ripple through our economy,” Ms Upston said. “This is about building a resilient, future-focused tourism sector that supports communities and showcases the very best of New Zealand to the world.”

With visitor numbers continuing to climb and policy support in place, New Zealand’s tourism industry appears firmly on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels in the near future.