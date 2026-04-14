NZ Speeds Up Medicinal Cannabis Export Licensing for Rapid Growth in Global Trade

New Zealand’s medicinal cannabis export industry is gaining momentum as the Government moves to streamline regulatory processes, dramatically cutting licensing wait times and unlocking faster access to international markets.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour says recent reforms aimed at reducing administrative bottlenecks are already delivering measurable gains for exporters, improving efficiency, boosting cashflow, and strengthening New Zealand’s position as a reliable global supplier.

“Cutting red tape is making a real difference,” Mr Seymour said. “Export licences are being processed faster than ever before, meaning products are moving sooner, businesses are getting paid quicker, and New Zealand companies are becoming more dependable trading partners.”

Licensing Times Slashed by Nearly 40%

New data from Medsafe shows a sharp improvement in processing times for export licences issued since the start of 2026.

Average processing time (2026): 6.4 working days

Average processing time (2024/25): 10 working days

This represents a reduction of nearly 36% in approval times, a critical improvement in an industry where timing directly affects product quality, contractual obligations, and revenue flow.

The turnaround is even more striking when compared to earlier years. One exporter reported that their first licence application in 2023 took 155 days, while a recent application in 2026 was completed in just 8 days — highlighting the scale of transformation underway.

Rising Demand Reflected in Application Growth

As licensing becomes more efficient, application volumes are steadily increasing — a clear sign of industry confidence:

2022/23: 26 applications | 22.5 working days average

2023/24: 48 applications | 17.8 working days

2024/25: 65 applications | 10.0 working days

The steady rise in applications, coupled with faster processing times, indicates a maturing export sector that is scaling both capacity and capability.

“When Medsafe processes export licences faster, businesses respond by submitting more applications,” Mr Seymour said. “That’s how you grow an industry — by removing friction.”

Digital Transformation Replacing Outdated Systems

A key driver of the improved performance is the shift from manual, paper-based processes to digital systems.

Previously, exporters were required to:

Print application forms

Complete them by hand

Scan and email documents to regulators

This cumbersome system has now been replaced with an online electronic application platform, significantly reducing administrative delays and errors.

The new digital process is currently being trialled by two of New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis exporters, with feedback expected to shape further refinements.

“Moving to an electronic system is a common-sense upgrade,” Mr Seymour said. “It reflects how modern industries operate and ensures our regulatory framework keeps pace with global standards.”

Export Volumes Surge as Industry Scales

The impact of regulatory reform is also evident in export volumes, which have grown exponentially in recent years:

2021: 49.0 kg of cannabis flower exported

2025: 2,310.3 kg exported

This more than 47-fold increase underscores the rapid expansion of New Zealand’s medicinal cannabis sector, driven by growing international demand for high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade products.

“We need to get money into the country,” Mr Seymour said. “There is a global market for medicinal cannabis, and New Zealand is well-positioned to compete.”

Next Phase: Toward Streamlined, Multi-Shipment Licensing

Looking ahead, the Government is exploring further reforms to reduce regulatory burden, including the potential introduction of enduring or multi-shipment export licences.

Currently, exporters must:

Hold a medicinal cannabis licence

Apply separately to Medsafe for a controlled drug export licence for each shipment

Officials are now considering options that would allow broader licensing frameworks, enabling exporters to manage multiple consignments under a single approval.

“This could significantly reduce duplication and administrative costs,” Mr Seymour noted. “It’s about making the system smarter, not just faster.”

Expanding Opportunities for Growers

Regulatory changes are also extending beyond exporters to benefit cultivators. The Government is modernising outdated rules around low-THC hemp, creating new opportunities within the supply chain.

Under proposed changes:

Growers will be able to cultivate low-THC cannabis plants without requiring a licence

More of the plant can be utilised in the production of medicinal cannabis products

This shift is expected to:

Lower barriers to entry for growers

Increase raw material supply

Support innovation in product development

“For growers, this opens up entirely new opportunities,” Mr Seymour said. “It allows greater flexibility and better use of the plant, which ultimately strengthens the whole industry.”

Building a Competitive Global Export Sector

Industry analysts say the combination of faster licensing, digital transformation, and regulatory reform is positioning New Zealand as an increasingly competitive player in the global medicinal cannabis market.

By reducing delays and improving reliability, exporters are better able to meet international demand, maintain supply contracts, and build long-term partnerships.

“Speed and consistency are critical in global trade,” Mr Seymour said. “These changes ensure New Zealand exporters can deliver both.”

As reforms continue and export volumes grow, the medicinal cannabis sector is emerging as a high-value contributor to New Zealand’s economy — demonstrating how targeted policy changes can unlock new industries and drive export-led growth.