Left Menu

Spain and China Forge New Trade and Infrastructure Path

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held talks with China's President Xi Jinping, focusing on rebalancing trade and expanding market access for Spanish agricultural products in China. The discussions included developing Spain's transport and infrastructure and fostering closer Europe-China ties, emphasizing mutual interests in global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:07 IST
Spain and China Forge New Trade and Infrastructure Path
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that China's President Xi Jinping is open to addressing the 'excessive' trade deficit between the two nations. Following their discussions on Thursday, agreements were made to enhance market access for Spanish agricultural products in China and to advance Spain's transport and infrastructure capabilities.

The leaders also delved into necessary reforms for the global order, highlighting the significance of forging stronger connections between Europe and China. Sanchez expressed his belief that it is in the best interest of both Spain and Europe to foster deeper ties with China.

These talks mark a strategic approach towards mutual cooperation, aiming for balanced trade and collaborative advancements in infrastructure and global relations.

TRENDING

1
Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

 United States
2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehradun ahead of expressway inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehrad...

 India
3
Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

 China
4
Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.

Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in pol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026