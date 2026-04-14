Spain and China Forge New Trade and Infrastructure Path

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that China's President Xi Jinping is open to addressing the 'excessive' trade deficit between the two nations. Following their discussions on Thursday, agreements were made to enhance market access for Spanish agricultural products in China and to advance Spain's transport and infrastructure capabilities.

The leaders also delved into necessary reforms for the global order, highlighting the significance of forging stronger connections between Europe and China. Sanchez expressed his belief that it is in the best interest of both Spain and Europe to foster deeper ties with China.

These talks mark a strategic approach towards mutual cooperation, aiming for balanced trade and collaborative advancements in infrastructure and global relations.