Indonesia's Dilemma: Navigating U.S. Overflight Proposals Amidst South China Sea Tensions

Indonesia's foreign ministry issued a stark warning to its defense ministry over a U.S. proposal allowing American military flights over its territory. This cautionary stance aims to prevent possible entanglement in South China Sea conflicts, a region marked by convoluted territorial claims involving China and other nations.

The unreported letter, deemed urgent, was dispatched ahead of a Washington meeting between Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth. Although overflight discussions were part of the agenda, they were notably absent from a post-meeting Pentagon statement that detailed other defense cooperation aspects.

Indonesia, poised strategically at the southern threshold of the South China Sea, is wary of aligning too closely with any one nation. Concerns center on regional security risks and sovereignty issues, as echoed by Indonesia's foreign policy of non-alignment under President Prabowo Subianto, who strives to maintain balanced relations with global powers including China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)