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Afghan Migrants in Poland: The Fight for Asylum Amid Legal Controversies

Afghan migrants in Poland face forced deportation to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, heightening their fears for safety. Rights groups criticize Poland's suspension of asylum rights, arguing it contravenes international laws. Polish and EU authorities face scrutiny over the issue, which leaves many Afghans at risk without proper asylum assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:54 IST
Afghan Migrants in Poland: The Fight for Asylum Amid Legal Controversies
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Amid growing tensions, Afghan migrants in Poland are confronting the fear of forced deportations to Afghanistan, a nation currently under Taliban rule. For these individuals, the threat implies a direct risk to life, especially after Poland's controversial decision last year to partially halt asylum requests.

In March 2025, Poland enacted a legal amendment restricting asylum applications at its border with Belarus, drawing criticism from rights activists who allege overuse and misuse by Polish officials. This situation for Afghans, who often traverse through Belarus to reach Poland, has resulted in complex legal debates.

Polish authorities have been accused of not thoroughly reviewing asylum appeals, affecting many who formerly collaborated with U.S.-allied Afghan governance. These proceedings have drawn objections from international bodies and shone a light on the broader challenges faced by Afghan migrants across the European Union.

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