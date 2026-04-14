Noida Unrest: Over 300 Arrested Amid Workers' Protests
In Noida, over 300 individuals were arrested following violent workers' protests. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh noted the involvement of organized groups using QR codes to mobilize. The government and a High-Powered Committee are actively addressing workers' grievances to resolve the unrest effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Noida faced a significant upheaval as violent protests by workers led to the arrest of over 300 individuals, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. Seven FIRs have been registered in connection to the disturbances.
Commissioner Singh highlighted the presence of organized networks, using QR codes on WhatsApp, to mobilize workers. "An orchestrated syndicate is suspected of being behind these activities," she stated.
A High-Powered Committee is actively engaging with stakeholders to address workers' grievances, displaying the Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to resolving the issues effectively.
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