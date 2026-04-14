Italy Halts Defense Pact with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Tuesday the suspension of an automatic renewal of a defense agreement with Israel. This decision comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Meloni stated that the choice reflects the current geopolitical climate, though no specific details about the agreement were disclosed. The news was disseminated by several Italian media outlets.

Meloni made this statement during her visit to a wine industry fair in Verona, signaling Italy's cautious stance in response to regional conflicts. The announcement underscores the delicate balance European nations must navigate in times of heightened clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)