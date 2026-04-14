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Streamlined Path: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amends Hindu Marriage Act

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has amended the Hindu Marriage Act 2017 to streamline marriage registration for the Hindu community. The new amendment allows the appointment of marriage registrars at the district level, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the registration process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:59 IST
Streamlined Path: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amends Hindu Marriage Act
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has taken steps to amend the Hindu Marriage Act 2017, aiming to simplify marriage registration for the Hindu community, according to officials.

Under the Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act 2026, district-level officials will facilitate marriage registrations, empowered to appoint marriage registrars, enhancing the process's accessibility and efficiency.

The amendment seeks to redefine the role of 'Marriage Registrar' as outlined in Clause 2 of Section 1, aiming to empower local governments to improve service delivery for the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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