Dr Jitendra Singh Releases Updated Pediatric Gastroenterology Textbook

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the global healthcare landscape, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has underscored the enduring importance of strong clinical foundations in medical education, cautioning against over-reliance on technology without conceptual clarity.

The Minister, himself a distinguished Professor of Medicine & Diabetes, made these remarks while releasing the second edition of the postgraduate textbook “Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition”, a comprehensive academic resource edited by leading experts Prof Anupam Sibal and Dr Sarath Gopalan, with a foreword by Prof Kathleen B. Schwartz of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Balancing Technology with Clinical Expertise

Highlighting the transformative role of AI in modern medicine, Dr Singh described it as a “valuable enabler, assistant, and facilitator”—but only when built upon a solid grounding in clinical knowledge.

“If one turns to AI before grasping the essence of medical concepts, there is a risk of missing the fundamental learning process required to become a competent clinician,” he noted. He emphasized that the true test of medical expertise lies in the ability to diagnose and manage patients even in resource-limited settings, without dependence on advanced tools or technologies.

This perspective comes amid a global surge in AI adoption in healthcare, with applications ranging from diagnostic imaging and predictive analytics to clinical decision support systems. However, experts have increasingly warned that technology cannot replace clinical judgment, particularly in complex or resource-constrained environments.

Rising Knowledge Demands in Modern Medicine

Dr Singh pointed to the exponential growth in medical research and publications, which has significantly expanded the knowledge base for healthcare professionals. According to global estimates, medical knowledge is now doubling at an unprecedented pace, making it challenging for practitioners to stay updated.

In this context, he stressed that medical education must prioritize conceptual clarity, hands-on clinical training, and critical thinking, rather than mere information acquisition.

“While access to information has become easier with digital tools, the process of learning must remain rooted in fundamental understanding and patient-centered clinical exposure,” he added.

Strengthening Medical Education for Emerging Challenges

The Minister also called for continuous upgradation of medical education systems to keep pace with evolving healthcare challenges, including:

Increasing disease complexity and multi-morbidity patterns

Integration of digital health technologies and AI tools

Growing demand for specialized and sub-specialized care

He emphasized that young doctors should focus on building strong basics first, followed by gradual specialization in chosen disciplines, ensuring both depth and adaptability in their practice.

Comprehensive Resource for Pediatric Specialists

The newly released second edition of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition reflects significant advancements in the field since its first publication in 2016. Expanded to 45 chapters, the updated volume incorporates both core clinical knowledge and emerging scientific developments.

Key areas covered include:

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Neuro-gastroenterology

Celiac Disease

Cow’s Milk Protein Allergy

Advances in genetics of gastrointestinal and liver diseases

Modern techniques in endoscopy and liver transplantation

The textbook is designed as a comprehensive reference for postgraduate trainees, pediatric gastroenterologists, and practicing pediatricians, offering both theoretical insights and practical clinical guidance.

Addressing a Growing Pediatric Health Burden

The release also highlighted a critical public health concern: nearly 30% of children visiting pediatricians present with gastrointestinal or liver-related disorders. This statistic underscores the urgent need for specialized training and updated clinical resources in pediatric gastroenterology.

With rising awareness, improved diagnostics, and changing dietary patterns, the burden of such conditions is expected to increase, making capacity-building in this specialty area a national priority.

Distinguished Editorial Leadership

The textbook brings together expertise from leading institutions and practitioners:

Prof Anupam Sibal — Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, and Senior Pediatric Gastroenterologist

Dr Sarath Gopalan — Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi

Dr Mohammad Ishaq Malik — Associate Professor, Government Medical College, Srinagar (Co-Editor)

The foreword by Prof Kathleen B. Schwartz, a globally respected academic from Johns Hopkins, adds international perspective and credibility to the publication.

Bridging Tradition and Innovation in Healthcare

The release of this updated textbook comes at a crucial juncture when India is expanding its medical education infrastructure, with new AIIMS institutions, medical colleges, and digital health initiatives being rolled out nationwide.

Dr Jitendra Singh’s message reflects a broader policy direction: leveraging cutting-edge technology while preserving the core principles of clinical medicine.

As healthcare systems worldwide navigate the intersection of human expertise and machine intelligence, the emphasis on strong clinical fundamentals is likely to remain central to producing competent, ethical, and resilient medical professionals.