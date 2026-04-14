Disturbing Crime in Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Humiliated and Assaulted

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Barmer district, a 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine by a group over a WhatsApp chat with a girl, police reported on Tuesday.

Two suspects have been detained, while a search is ongoing for others involved. The event occurred on March 26 in the Sheo police station area, according to officials.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute, which began over allegations of stored photographs, escalated to violence, resulting in the young man being publicly humiliated. The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)