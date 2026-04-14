Left Menu

Disturbing Crime in Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Humiliated and Assaulted

A 19-year-old man in Rajasthan's Barmer district was reportedly assaulted and forced to drink urine by a group of men over a WhatsApp chat with a girl. Two suspects have been detained, and a search is underway for others involved. The crime sparked due to a dispute over stored photographs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:11 IST
Disturbing Crime in Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Humiliated and Assaulted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Barmer district, a 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine by a group over a WhatsApp chat with a girl, police reported on Tuesday.

Two suspects have been detained, while a search is ongoing for others involved. The event occurred on March 26 in the Sheo police station area, according to officials.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute, which began over allegations of stored photographs, escalated to violence, resulting in the young man being publicly humiliated. The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

 India
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

 India
3
Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions

Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admission...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026