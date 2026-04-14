Spain's Path to Inclusion: Pioneering Migrant Amnesty

Spain's government has finalized a migrant amnesty measure, facilitating the legalization of undocumented immigrants within the nation. This progressive policy stands in stark contrast to the strict immigration stances seen across much of Europe.

Praising the move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez termed the measure as 'an act of justice and necessity.' Under this law, those living and working in Spain illegally can apply for residency and work permits, aligning migrants with equal rights and tax obligations.

Eligibility requires arrival before January 1, residence for five months, and a clean criminal record. Starting April 20, the policy aims to assist up to half a million individuals, significantly impacting sectors like agriculture and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)