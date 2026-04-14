Spain's Path to Inclusion: Pioneering Migrant Amnesty
Spain adopts a migrant amnesty policy, allowing undocumented immigrants to legalize their status. Unlike other European nations, Spain embraces inclusivity under Prime Minister Sánchez, enabling hundreds of thousands to apply for residency and work permits. This move reflects Spain’s commitment to justice and economic integration.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's government has finalized a migrant amnesty measure, facilitating the legalization of undocumented immigrants within the nation. This progressive policy stands in stark contrast to the strict immigration stances seen across much of Europe.
Praising the move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez termed the measure as 'an act of justice and necessity.' Under this law, those living and working in Spain illegally can apply for residency and work permits, aligning migrants with equal rights and tax obligations.
Eligibility requires arrival before January 1, residence for five months, and a clean criminal record. Starting April 20, the policy aims to assist up to half a million individuals, significantly impacting sectors like agriculture and tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)