Aviation Director and Dhaba Owner Arrested for Assault on Army Brigadier: Delhi Incident Sparks Outcry

An altercation in Delhi's Vasant Enclave has led to the arrest of a director of an aviation firm and a local eatery owner for assaulting an Army brigadier and his son. The incident reportedly occurred when the officer objected to the duo drinking alcohol in a car parked outside his residence.

The situation escalated, leading to an attack on Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora, his son Tejas Singh Arora, and threats to the officer's wife. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has mandated full security for the family and a swift police investigation. Initial enquiries revealed police inaction during the altercation.

Following the incident, public outcry intensified on social media, with videos showing the drinking duo, known as the 'car-o-bar', going viral. Lieutenant Governor and Army authorities have called for prompt action, ensuring justice for the assaulted officer and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)