On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent conveyed optimism about a potential decrease in core inflation in the United States, despite ongoing uncertainties related to the Iran conflict. Bessent reiterated his stance that the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates to stimulate the economy.

Understanding the central bank's cautious approach, Bessent acknowledged that U.S. central bankers might prefer to observe the economic repercussions of the war before making rate changes. He also stressed the importance of Kevin Warsh leading the next phase of monetary policy adjustments.

When questioned about the possibility of Fed Chair Jerome Powell staying in office past his term end, should Kevin Warsh not be confirmed by the Senate, Bessent made it clear that the administration wants Warsh appointed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)