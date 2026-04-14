Delhi's First Water Expo: A Blueprint for Future Development

The Delhi government is set to host its inaugural 'Water Expo,' an initiative to advance developments within the water sector, according to DJB Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. As the helm of the Delhi Jal Board, Singh's focus is on addressing the capital's drinking water demands and revitalizing the Yamuna River.

In his recent address, Singh highlighted the projected Rs 50,000 crore worth of water-related endeavors slated over the coming years. The government aims to bring together companies from across the globe to showcase their technologies and contribute ideas for enhancing Delhi's water management strategies.

Currently, the government has allocated a budget of Rs 9,000 crore to the water and sewerage domain, approving the establishment of 35 decentralised sewage treatment plants and planning 10 new STPs. The event promises to be a collaborative platform for experts to engage in discussions on decentralisation and privatisation of the distribution network.