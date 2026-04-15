Congo Awaits Controversial Influx of U.S. Deportees Amid Strategic Deals

This week, the Democratic Republic of Congo is poised to take in over 30 deportees from the United States, according to four sources speaking to Reuters. The move is seen as part of Washington's strategy with African countries to hasten migrant removals.

Interestingly, the deportees, not Congolese nationals, reportedly hail from Central and South America. The deportations follow a pact formed under the Trump administration and coincide with a U.S.-Rwanda-conspired peace deal involving Congo, as well as a strategic accord granting the U.S. favorable access to Congo's minerals.

Initially, the deportees will be lodged in a hotel near Kinshasa's airport. The details behind the reception of these individuals, along with long-term plans, remain undisclosed, amidst vocal opposition from rights entities.