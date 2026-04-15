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Congo Awaits Controversial Influx of U.S. Deportees Amid Strategic Deals

The Democratic Republic of Congo will receive over 30 deportees from the U.S., marking the first under a contentious agreement with the Trump administration. Critics question the legitimacy of these transfers, especially as some deportees hail from Central and South America, amid significant strategic partnerships between the U.S. and Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:08 IST
Congo Awaits Controversial Influx of U.S. Deportees Amid Strategic Deals
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This week, the Democratic Republic of Congo is poised to take in over 30 deportees from the United States, according to four sources speaking to Reuters. The move is seen as part of Washington's strategy with African countries to hasten migrant removals.

Interestingly, the deportees, not Congolese nationals, reportedly hail from Central and South America. The deportations follow a pact formed under the Trump administration and coincide with a U.S.-Rwanda-conspired peace deal involving Congo, as well as a strategic accord granting the U.S. favorable access to Congo's minerals.

Initially, the deportees will be lodged in a hotel near Kinshasa's airport. The details behind the reception of these individuals, along with long-term plans, remain undisclosed, amidst vocal opposition from rights entities.

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