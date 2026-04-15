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Justice Department Seeks Reversal of Seditious Conspiracy Convictions

The Justice Department has requested a federal appeals court overturn the seditious conspiracy convictions of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders. These convictions were related to the January 6 Capitol attack, where the extremist groups attempted to prevent the transfer of power after Trump's 2020 election loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 05:33 IST
Justice Department Seeks Reversal of Seditious Conspiracy Convictions
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  • United States

In a surprising development, the Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to nullify the seditious conspiracy convictions of key figures in the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. These extremist leaders were previously sentenced for orchestrating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Justice Department's request, which follows Trump's commutations for various group members, seeks to erase these convictions entirely. Prosecutors argue that vacating these indictments aligns with judicial practices that prioritize justice and governmental discretion in prosecution.

This action marks a significant shift from the Biden administration's earlier stance, which lauded the convictions as a victory against attempts to undermine democracy during the 2020 presidential transition. Observers see this move as part of broader efforts to reinterpret the events of January 6 and mitigate the narrative surrounding the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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