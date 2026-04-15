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Global Condemnation: Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil in Lebanon

Ten countries, including Canada and Japan, condemned UN peacekeeper killings in Lebanon, urging an end to hostilities. This follows deaths linked to Israeli artillery and Hezbollah IEDs. An escalating conflict between Israel, Hezbollah, and broader regional tensions, involving Iran and the US, have displaced over a million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:11 IST
Global Condemnation: Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil in Lebanon
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Ten nations, including Canada, the UK, and Japan, have united to condemn the deaths of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

This statement follows the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers last month, attributed to Israeli artillery and a Hezbollah IED.

The escalating conflict has resulted in over 2,000 casualties and displaced 1.2 million people as tensions rise between Israel, Hezbollah, and broader geopolitics involving Iran and the US.

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