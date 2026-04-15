Global Condemnation: Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil in Lebanon

Ten nations, including Canada, the UK, and Japan, have united to condemn the deaths of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

This statement follows the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers last month, attributed to Israeli artillery and a Hezbollah IED.

The escalating conflict has resulted in over 2,000 casualties and displaced 1.2 million people as tensions rise between Israel, Hezbollah, and broader geopolitics involving Iran and the US.