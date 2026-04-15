Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

A 48-year-old realtor, Raju Kare, was tragically shot dead in Vijayapura district on Tuesday, police revealed. The incident occurred after his vehicle was rammed by assailants near Adilabad village.

The initial investigation suggests that a family property dispute may have led to Kare's murder. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi stated that the assailants attacked the vehicle, fatally assaulting Kare with stones before opening fire.

Forensic teams are at work collecting evidence, aiming to reveal the precise motive. Authorities are making concerted efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects, with further details expected following the registration of an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)