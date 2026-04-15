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Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

In a shocking incident, 48-year-old realtor Raju Kare was brutally murdered in what appears to be a property dispute. Assailants rammed his vehicle, assaulted him, and fired shots. Police investigations are underway, focusing on a potential family feud as a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:00 IST
Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old realtor, Raju Kare, was tragically shot dead in Vijayapura district on Tuesday, police revealed. The incident occurred after his vehicle was rammed by assailants near Adilabad village.

The initial investigation suggests that a family property dispute may have led to Kare's murder. Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi stated that the assailants attacked the vehicle, fatally assaulting Kare with stones before opening fire.

Forensic teams are at work collecting evidence, aiming to reveal the precise motive. Authorities are making concerted efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects, with further details expected following the registration of an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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