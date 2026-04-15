Supreme Court Pauses Telangana HC's Bail for Congress Leader Khera

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Telangana High Court decision that granted Congress leader Pawan Khera a one-week transit anticipatory bail. This decision comes in response to a case involving allegations Khera made against the wife of Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar issued notices to Khera and others to respond to the Assam government's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Assam, argued that Khera's approach to the Telangana High Court for bail in an Assam-registered case amounted to 'forum choosing' and 'complete abuse of process'.

The Supreme Court will maintain the stay on the high court order while the case is under consideration, with the next hearing scheduled after three weeks. This legal battle began after Khera accused the Assam Chief Minister's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of possessing undeclared foreign properties and multiple passports, allegations dismissed by the Sarmas as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)