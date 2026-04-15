Left Menu

Tragedy in Natthupur: Family Dispute Turns Fatal

In Natthupur village, a family dispute over wheat distribution escalated when Pappu Chauhan allegedly attacked his parents with a stick, resulting in his father's death and his mother's serious injury. After a complaint by Sukul Chauhan, police arrested Pappu and are pursuing legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:52 IST
Tragedy in Natthupur: Family Dispute Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old man in Natthupur village was beaten to death, and his wife was critically injured, following an alleged attack by their son over a wheat distribution dispute. Authorities reported that the son, Pappu Chauhan, was angered when his father, Mahendra Chauhan, gave two sacks of wheat to his daughter.

The tragic incident occurred under the Rasra police station area, where Mahendra Chauhan's body was discovered, and his wife Shaila Devi was found injured nearby. Police intervened quickly, sending the body for a postmortem and admitting Shaila Devi to the district hospital for treatment.

Officials said the conflict had been brewing for two days before escalating violently. After Sukul Chauhan, another son of the deceased, lodged a complaint, police arrested Pappu Chauhan and initiated further legal proceedings. The community is shocked by the violent outcome of the domestic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adam Peaty's Olympic Ambition: Aiming for Gold Once More

Adam Peaty's Olympic Ambition: Aiming for Gold Once More

 Global
2
Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir

Justice Sought for Victim of Cow Vigilantism in Kashmir

 India
3
UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

UAE and China Forge New Investment Pathway

 United Arab Emirates
4
Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan

Textile Giant Taps into Renewable Power: A Green Transformation in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026