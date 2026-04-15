Tragedy in Natthupur: Family Dispute Turns Fatal

A 75-year-old man in Natthupur village was beaten to death, and his wife was critically injured, following an alleged attack by their son over a wheat distribution dispute. Authorities reported that the son, Pappu Chauhan, was angered when his father, Mahendra Chauhan, gave two sacks of wheat to his daughter.

The tragic incident occurred under the Rasra police station area, where Mahendra Chauhan's body was discovered, and his wife Shaila Devi was found injured nearby. Police intervened quickly, sending the body for a postmortem and admitting Shaila Devi to the district hospital for treatment.

Officials said the conflict had been brewing for two days before escalating violently. After Sukul Chauhan, another son of the deceased, lodged a complaint, police arrested Pappu Chauhan and initiated further legal proceedings. The community is shocked by the violent outcome of the domestic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)