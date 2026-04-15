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Maharashtra's Push for Women's Reservation: A Political Chess Game?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis urges MPs to clear 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' bills, crucial for the Women's Reservation Act. Critics, including Congress, call this a political move ahead of elections. A special Parliament session is slated, aiming to adjust seats for increased female representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:22 IST
Maharashtra's Push for Women's Reservation: A Political Chess Game?
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on Members of Parliament from the state to support the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' bills. This step is essential for the expedited implementation of the Women's Reservation Act, aimed at increasing female representation in political bodies.

Fadnavis highlights that this move aligns with Maharashtra's rich tradition of promoting women's empowerment. The proposed legislation seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 by 2029, as part of a delimitation endeavor based on recent census data, to operationalize the women's reservation mandate.

However, the opposition, led by Congress, accuses the central government of deploying this as a strategic maneuver, capitalizing on the timing as elections are imminent in five states. State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe denounces this as a ploy linked to political motives and concerns about delimitation impacting other reserved categories and southern states' representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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