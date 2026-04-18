Unveiling the UFO Files: Trump Teases New Revelations

President Donald Trump disclosed that his administration's examination of UFO-related documents has revealed intriguing findings, with the first of these slated for imminent release.

The move follows Trump's directive earlier this year for U.S. agencies to publish records on UFOs and potential extraterrestrial life, driven by public curiosity and previous allegations involving former President Barack Obama.

While notable investigations have largely dismissed the presence of alien technology, the upcoming releases aim to address ongoing questions and clarify prevalent misconceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)