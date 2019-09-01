International Development News
Lebanese army says Israeli drone breached airspace, dropped incendiary material

Reuters Beirut
Updated: 01-09-2019 16:43 IST
An Israeli drone violated Lebanon's airspace on Sunday and dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border, the Lebanese military said.

The Lebanese army statement said it was following up on the violation with U.N. peacekeepers but gave no further details.

The Israeli military said: "A short while ago, fires broke out in the Lebanese border area. The fires originate with operations by our forces in the area."

COUNTRY : Lebanon
