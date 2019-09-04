Nets' Kurucs charged with misdemeanor assault

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs was arraigned Tuesday in New York on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an alleged June 27 incident involving his then-girlfriend. According to multiple media reports, the woman didn't report the alleged altercation until Aug. 27. Kurucs turned himself into a Brooklyn police station Tuesday morning, then appeared in the afternoon at a Brooklyn criminal court.

No plea was entered, and Kurucs, 21, left without having to post bail. Judge Gina Abadi issued a protection order preventing Kurucs from seeing the woman. His next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 21, two days before the Nets' season opener.

According to multiple reports, prosecutors said in court that Kurucs got into an argument with the woman on June 27 and threatened to kill himself. He then allegedly choked her, threw her on a bed and slapped her. She allegedly went to a medical clinic after sustaining rib, hand and facial injuries. The New York Daily News cited Kurucs' agent saying that the couple traveled together to Las Vegas the day after the alleged incident, then stayed together until breaking up days before she went to the police regarding the alleged fight.

Kurucs, a second-round draft pick out of Latvia last year, averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 63 games (46 starts) as a rookie.

