All 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year are waiting for a flight from Moscow's Vnukovo airport, their lawyer Nikolai Polozov told 112 TV on Saturday.

A plane with Ukrainian markings was seen by Reuters at the airport.

