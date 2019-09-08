Turkey cites disagreements with U.S. even as joint Syria patrols begin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking hours after joint U.S.-Turkey patrols began in northern Syria, said on Sunday Ankara and Washington have constantly disagreed over establishing the planned "safe zone."

"We are negotiating with the U.S. for the safe zone, but we see at every step that what we want and what they have in mind is not the same thing," he said. "It seems that our ally is looking for a safe zone for the terrorist organization, not for us. We reject such an understanding."

The safe zone region is mostly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces, U.S. allies that Ankara has labeled terrorists.

