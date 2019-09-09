Trump border official says frustrated by judge ruling blocking asylum ban

International Development News
Development News Edition
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 23:06 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A top U.S. border official said he was frustrated by a federal judge's ruling on Monday that dealt a setback to a Trump administration rule that sought to block almost all asylum applications at the border.

"My reaction is: I'm frustrated," acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, told reporters at the White House.

He criticized the "unprecedented judicial activism" which he said meant every time the administration came up with a policy to "address this crisis, we end up getting enjoined. It's very very frustrating, but we're just going to keep going."

COUNTRY : United States
