International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Varadkar and Tusk say no UK proposals yet that can replace backstop

Reuters New York
Updated: 23-09-2019 21:56 IST
Varadkar and Tusk say no UK proposals yet that can replace backstop

Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Ireland's prime minister met European Council President Donald Tusk in New York on Monday for 45 minutes to take stock of the latest Brexit developments. A spokesman for Leo Varadkar said the prime minister and Tusk agreed that they want a deal but they have not yet seen proposals from Britain that achieve the objectives of the backstop.

"They also agreed that time is very short if there is to be a positive outcome at the Europe Council," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019