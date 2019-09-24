International Development News
Venezuela sanctions by Latam countries likely to be bolstered -U.S. official

Reuters Caracas
Updated: 24-09-2019 00:31 IST
A meeting of signatories to a Latin American mutual defense pact, known as the Rio Treaty, on Monday afternoon is likely to lead to "wider implementation" of sanctions on Venezuela, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Many Latin American countries do not have legal mechanisms to implement sanctions or travel bans on Venezuelan officials, and the treaty could provide them with one, the official added.

COUNTRY : Venezuela Rb
