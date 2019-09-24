International Development News
Tanzania summons World Health Organization rep over Ebola complaint

Reuters Dodoma
Updated: 24-09-2019 15:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@OMSRDCONGO)

Tanzania has summoned the local World Health Organization representative over the agency's statement on the weekend that the government had refused to share information on suspected Ebola cases, the government said on Tuesday.

"The government has summoned the representative of the World Health Organization in the country to seek in-depth details from the agency on reports circulating in the media," government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : Tanzania
