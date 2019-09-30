Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail. The court issued a notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

