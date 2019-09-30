International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 11:52 IST
Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea

Congress leader D K Shivakumar (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail. The court issued a notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019