UAE crown prince affirms his country's support to Lebanon on 'different levels' -WAM

The de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Monday where he stressed his country's support to Lebanon on "different levels".

"The Crown Prince stressed during the meeting that the UAE ... is keen on supporting its relationships with Lebanon on different levels, and stands by it in all that preserves its security and stability, and fulfills the aspirations of its people for development," state news agency WAM reported.

