German police say two killed in shooting in eastern city of Halle

Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police were looking for a suspect, they said on Twitter. "We have a deployment in Halle," the local police said on Twitter. "According to preliminary findings, people killed. We are conducting urgent searches. Perpetrator on the run. Please stay at home or look for another secure place."

Mass-selling daily Bild said on its website the shooting took place in front of a synagogue.

