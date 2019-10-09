HC notice to env min over 'Blue Flag' certification of Goa beach

The Bombay High Court at Goa has issued a notice to the environment ministry over its notification to select Miramar beach in the state for 'Blue Flag' certification, an international recognition conferred on beaches to conserve, protect and improve the coastal environment. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Mahesh Sonak, in its order issued on October 7, also stayed the Blue Flag certification process for the beach.

The HC issued the notice to the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) and the Goa government in response to a writ petition filed by activist Kashinath Shetye, challenging MoEF & CC's notification dated July 12, 2019 over the Blue Flag certification. The respondents were given four weeks time to reply, as the next hearing in the case will be held on November 4.

The petitioner has challenged the notification that has identified a total of 12 beaches from across India, including Miramar, for the certification. The petition alleged that proper procedure was not followed while selecting Miramar beach. Besides, objections and suggestions were also not invited from the people, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)