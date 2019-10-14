Woman claiming to be JD(U) MP Mahendra's wife moves HC to evict his son

A woman, who claims to be the legally wedded wife of JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a direction to his son to vacate the legislator's residence at Vasant Vihar here. The application moved by the woman, who has been arrested by Delhi police in connection with the recovery of jewellery of the actual wife of the legislator, was listed before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehal, which adjourned the hearing to October 16.

The plea was moved by the arrested woman after the high court on October 11 had said that the son cannot reside at the premises and can only go there to visit his mother, Prasad's actual wife. The arrested woman herself was barred from meeting Prasad for four weeks on orders of the high court after the son moved a habeas corpus plea alleging that his mother has been illegally confined by the other lady and his father.

Prasad's son, on the last date, had told the court that he was staying at the premises in question as his mother wanted him there. However, the arrested woman's lawyers had contended that he had ulterior motives and was trying to usurp the property as he has been disowned by Prasad.

The court had also said that the son can meet his mother for a whole day, but he cannot stay there or occupy the premises. According to a status report filed by the crime branch, the other woman was arrested after Prasad's wife filed a complaint alleging that her jewellery had been taken away by her and she was not returning it despite repeated requests.

On October 9, the woman was interrogated and, thereafter, arrested from The Leela Hotel, where she had been staying ever since the high court directed her to live separately from Prasad for four weeks.

