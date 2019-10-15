International Development News
U.S. concerned about some Hong Kong protest tactics, heavier hand of Beijing - Pentagon official

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 15-10-2019 23:21 IST
The senior U.S. defense official for Asia said on Tuesday that the United States has some concerns about some of the tactics used by demonstrators in Hong Kong and was also concerned about the heavier hand Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have used against protests in the territory.

Randall Schriver, the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, made the comments in a question and answer session after delivering a speech on U.S.-China relations at a Washington think tank.

COUNTRY : United States
