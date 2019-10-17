Hong Kong legislative session adjourned amid protests and heckling

Hong Kong's Legislative Council meeting was adjourned on Thursday as pro-democracy lawmakers repeatedly heckled the city's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, with several escorted from the chamber for the second day in a row.

Lam, who is backed by China's government, was due to speak a day after announcing measures to tackle the city's chronic housing shortage in her annual policy address, which she was forced to deliver by video after pro-democracy lawmakers heckled her in the legislature.

Also Read: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says no plans to use emergency powers for other laws

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)